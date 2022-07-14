Merrimac Ferry’s troubles return with closure Thursday for repairs, DOT says

The Merrimac Ferry’s recent mechanical woes returned with another closure Thursday for repairs, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry is scheduled to close from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. for the repair work, DOT said in a statement.

DOT spokesperson Michael Bie said earlier this week that the ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power/pressure in its hydraulics system during crossings last week and was docked for repairs last Tuesday through Friday.

The ferry closed again on Sunday to replace a seal. Then on Monday morning, it was out of service for regularly scheduled maintenance on the crossing cable. After that work, the ferry opened briefly until a problem developed with a seal in the drive motor, and it was closed to repair that until reopening at noon on Tuesday, Bie said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90-94.

For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.