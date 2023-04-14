It’s uncertain when the Merrimac Ferry will open for the season due to mechanical issues, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
A ferry closing announcement that went out at 10 a.m. Tuesday was to notify motorists that the ferry remains closed, DOT spokesperson Michael Bie told the State Journal.
“In making recent safety test runs, the ferry experienced mechanical issues that caused the boat to stall during the crossings,” Bie said. “We've brought in specialists to troubleshoot the problem and they are continuing to work on it. Unfortunately, we do not have an estimated opening date yet. The ferry's reliability and safety are our top priorities. We are continuing to work on the issues and hope to get the ferry open to the public as soon as possible.”
The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.