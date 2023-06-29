The Merrimac Ferry was closed for several hours Wednesday as guide cables were replaced, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The ferry closed at 9 a.m. and re-opened about 4:30 p.m.

DOT spokesperson Michael Bie told the State Journal it was a planned closure that occurs once or twice a season.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94.

The Columbia County Highway Department operates the ferry for the DOT.

For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.