 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Merrimac Ferry closes temporarily for maintenance, authorities say

  • 0
Merrimac Ferry opening day 2021, PDR photo

The Merrimac Ferry makes one of the first trips of the year across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin on Monday, March 22, 2021.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

The Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance on Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. and was initially expected to stay closed for more than 2 hours, DOT said. The ferry reopened more than seven hours later at 4:08 p.m.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics