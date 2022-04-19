Merrimac Ferry closes temporarily for maintenance, authorities say

The Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance on Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. and was initially expected to stay closed for more than 2 hours, DOT said. The ferry reopened more than seven hours later at 4:08 p.m.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.