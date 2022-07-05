Merrimac Ferry closes for maintenance, authorities say

The Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance on Tuesday morning, and motorists will have to use alternate routes until it re-opens, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed at 3:50 a.m. and as of shortly before 6 a.m. still was expected to stay closed for more than 2 hours, with no estimated re-opening time provided, DOT said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.