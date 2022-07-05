 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrimac Ferry closes for maintenance, authorities say

Merrimac Ferry opening day 2021, PDR photo

The Merrimac Ferry makes one of the first trips of the year across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin on Monday, March 22, 2021.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

The Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance on Tuesday morning, and motorists will have to use alternate routes until it re-opens, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed at 3:50 a.m. and as of shortly before 6 a.m. still was expected to stay closed for more than 2 hours, with no estimated re-opening time provided, DOT said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

