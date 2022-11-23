 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs, DOT says

Merrimac Ferry opening day 2021, PDR photo

The Merrimac Ferry makes one of the first trips of the year across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin on Monday, March 22, 2021.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

The Merrimac Ferry remained closed around daybreak Wednesday for repairs, and was expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours. the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed Tuesday afternoon for the repair work, DOT said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90-94.

For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics