Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs, DOT says

The Merrimac Ferry remained closed around daybreak Wednesday for repairs, and was expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours. the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The ferry closed Tuesday afternoon for the repair work, DOT said.
The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.
Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90-94.
For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
