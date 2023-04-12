The Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs on Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The ferry closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday and there was no indication when it would reopen, DOT said.
The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.
Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94.
For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.
