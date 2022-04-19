Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance, authorities say

The Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance on Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. and was expected to stay closed for more than 2 hours, DOT said.
The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.
It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.
