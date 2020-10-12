McKee Road to close at Verona Road overnight Wednesday into Thursday as project winds down

McKee Road (Highway PD) will close at Verona Road (Highway 18/151) from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday as the years-long project heads into the home stretch, the city of Fitchburg said.

The closure will be for a traffic switch that will close all access under the Verona Road bridge. All traffic exiting Verona Road to McKee Road will be able to take a right turn on to McKee Road and all traffic traveling from McKee Road will be able to make a right turn on to Verona Road.