McKee Road to close at Verona Road overnight Wednesday into Thursday as project winds down
alert

Verona Road, McKee Road intersection 2019, State Journal file photo

Motorists navigate the congested intersection of Verona and McKee roads in Fitchburg in August 2019. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

McKee Road (Highway PD) will close at Verona Road (Highway 18/151) from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday as the years-long project heads into the home stretch, the city of Fitchburg said.

The closure will be for a traffic switch that will close all access under the Verona Road bridge. All traffic exiting Verona Road to McKee Road will be able to take a right turn on to McKee Road and all traffic traveling from McKee Road will be able to make a right turn on to Verona Road.

McKee Road also will have single-lane closures throughout this week from Commerce Park Drive to Fitchrona Road to finish paving and pavements markings.

