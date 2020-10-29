 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKee Road closures set for Friday, Saturday, Monday as big project winds down

McKee Road closures set for Friday, Saturday, Monday as big project winds down

{{featured_button_text}}
McKee Road traffic closures Friday, Saturday, Monday

McKee Road traffic closures Friday, Saturday, Monday.

 STRAND

Portions of McKee Road (Highway PD) will close Friday, Saturday and Monday as the years-long project nears completion, the city of Fitchburg said.

From 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Friday, westbound McKee Road will be closed from Commerce Park Drive to Placon Driveway, including the entrance for Happy Dogz and Farrell’s Body Shaping.

The detour is Spoke Drive to Sprocket Drive to West Frontage Road to Williamsburg Way to Anton Drive to Fitchrona Road.

From 6 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday, the McKee/Seminole Highway intersection will be closed from Executive Drive to Croix Drive, and McKee will be closed from Seminole Highway to Woods Edge Way.

The Seminole Highway detour is Sub/Zero Parkway to Commerce Park Drive to McKee to Verona Road (Highway 151) to West Beltline Frontage Road.

The McKee Road detour is Commerce Park Drive to SubZero Parkway to Seminole Highway to Lacy Road to Fish Hatchery Road.

From 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday, eastbound McKee Road will be closed from Commerce Park Drive to Seminole Highway.

The detour is Commerce Park Drive to SubZero Parkway to Seminole Highway.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Verona Road Project Stage 2 drive-through animation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics