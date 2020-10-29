McKee Road closures set for Friday, Saturday, Monday as big project winds down

Portions of McKee Road (Highway PD) will close Friday, Saturday and Monday as the years-long project nears completion, the city of Fitchburg said.

From 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Friday, westbound McKee Road will be closed from Commerce Park Drive to Placon Driveway, including the entrance for Happy Dogz and Farrell’s Body Shaping.

The detour is Spoke Drive to Sprocket Drive to West Frontage Road to Williamsburg Way to Anton Drive to Fitchrona Road.

From 6 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday, the McKee/Seminole Highway intersection will be closed from Executive Drive to Croix Drive, and McKee will be closed from Seminole Highway to Woods Edge Way.

The Seminole Highway detour is Sub/Zero Parkway to Commerce Park Drive to McKee to Verona Road (Highway 151) to West Beltline Frontage Road.

The McKee Road detour is Commerce Park Drive to SubZero Parkway to Seminole Highway to Lacy Road to Fish Hatchery Road.

From 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday, eastbound McKee Road will be closed from Commerce Park Drive to Seminole Highway.

The detour is Commerce Park Drive to SubZero Parkway to Seminole Highway.

