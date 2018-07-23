McKee Road will be closed at Highway M from Friday to Monday so sanitary sewer work can be done for the massive rebuild of Highway M from Madison to Verona.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said McKee Road, aka Highway PD, will be fully closed between Highway M, aka Pleasant View Road, and Meriter Way, about a quarter-mile east of Highway M.
The closure will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue to 6 a.m. Monday.
A signed detour route has been set up, using Highway 151 from McKee Road in Fitchburg west to the Business 151 exit in Verona, then Business 151 (West Verona Road) west to Highway M.
The Highway M project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2019.