The massive rebuild of Highway M from Verona to Madison will require closing McKee Road on both sides of the highway starting Friday.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said McKee Road, also known as Highway PD, will close west of Highway M, also known as Pleasant View Road, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12.
The closure is right near the intersection, but drivers will have a very lengthy detour to take to get around the construction zone, going all the way south to Highway 18/151 then west to a couple of town roads before going back to McKee Road.
On Monday, Nov. 12, the east side closure of McKee Road starts at 6 a.m, and will be closed until 6 a.m. on Friday,Nov. 16. The construction zone is also very close to the intersection.
The same detour route will be used for both closures, and the detour route will have signage.