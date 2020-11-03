McKee Road at Verona Road closing overnight Tuesday to Wednesday in final week of years-long project

McKee Road at Verona Road will close from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday in a last major closure in the final week of the years-long project, the state Department of Transportation said.

There will be right turns only at the interchange, with no through movements or left turns permitted.

Crews will activate the permanent traffic signals for the interchange and remove the temporary signal poles and wire.

The expanded lanes of McKee (Highway PD) and the new interchange with Verona Road (Highway 18/151) are expected to fully open Friday.

Check out the construction progress from 2013-19 in a Verona Road Project construction pictorial.

