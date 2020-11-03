 Skip to main content
McKee Road at Verona Road closing overnight Tuesday to Wednesday in final week of years-long project
Verona Road, McKee Road intersection 2019, State Journal file photo

Motorists navigate the congested intersection of Verona and McKee roads in Fitchburg in August 2019. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

McKee Road at Verona Road will close from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday in a last major closure in the final week of the years-long project, the state Department of Transportation said.

There will be right turns only at the interchange, with no through movements or left turns permitted.

Crews will activate the permanent traffic signals for the interchange and remove the temporary signal poles and wire.

The expanded lanes of McKee (Highway PD) and the new interchange with Verona Road (Highway 18/151) are expected to fully open Friday.

Video: Verona Road Project Stage 2 drive-through animation

