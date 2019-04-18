Motorists using Interstate 39/90 should be looking for a big traffic switch on Friday morning between the Madison area south to the Stoughton area.
All traffic on the highway will be moved over to the northbound side, with two lanes open in each direction, separated by a median barrier wall.
The switch is between East Church Road, two miles north of the Highway 51 interchange, or Stoughton Exit 156, and Highway AB just southeast of Madison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The southbound ramps (both exit and entrance) at Highway N, Exit 147, will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night to 4 a.m. Friday to facilitate the traffic switch, so motorists will need to take alternate routes if planning to use those ramps.
The speed limit in the work zone will also be reduced to 60 mph.
Several roads going under the Interstate will be closed for various lengths of time, including Highway MN until the fall, Drotning Road until the fall, Highway W until late May and Highway B until mid-June.
An overall look at the massive rebuild of the Interstate from the Illinois state line to Madison can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/