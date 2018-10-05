Motorists using the southbound lanes of Verona Road will be on new pavement beginning Monday night.
Southbound motorists on the heavily-traveled thoroughfare will shift to the new concrete pavement on the west side of the highway, while northbound motorists will stay on the current configuration.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said motorists should be alert to the lane shifts and to "be patient as everyone adjusts to the new traffic pattern.
Single lane closures are scheduled on Verona Road in the Raymond Road to Williamsburg Way stretch from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Construction updates for the massive Verona Road project can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/veronard/