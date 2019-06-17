Three road construction projects in Madison set to start this week could cause traffic delays and alternate routes to be taken.
On Monday, two projects will begin on the East Side and on the UW-Madison campus, and the third project will start Thursday in Downtown Madison, according to the Madison Traffic Engineering Division.
Buckeye Road will be closed between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road starting Monday for resurfacing, so signed detours will be set up for drivers approaching the area.
The Buckeye Road project is expected to be completed in November.
Also on Monday, the northbound side of North Mills Street, between Spring Street and West Dayton Street, will be closed so underground utility work can be completed.
The closure of the northbound side should last about six weeks. The southbound side will stay open.
On Thursday, work begins to replace the railroad tracks crossing East Wilson Street and South Blair Street, two streets that will have to be fully shut down for days in the work zone.
East Wilson Street between South Franklin Street and South Blair Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday and continuing until about 7 p.m. Sunday.
South Blair Street between Railroad Street and Williamson Street will be fully closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Metro buses will be using detours.