With road construction on Verona Road still over two years from completion in late 2020, work is scheduled to start in late 2019 on Fitchburg's other main north-south route, Fish Hatchery Road.
The stretch of road considered "north" in Fitchburg will be totally rebuilt from just south of the Beltline south to McKee Road, officials said.
City officials and engineering consultants will host the first community meeting about the project on Aug. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road.
"The project will replace deteriorating pavement and retaining walls, and will include storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main repairs as needed," according to the project statement.
The project would cost an estimated $12.3 million.
Safety and congestion are two main issues being addressed with the road rebuild.
"When completed, the reconstruction will improve safety, provide better connectivity with surrounding neighborhoods and support economic development," project officials said.
Intersections along Fish Hatchery Road that will be improved range from Greenway Cross at the north end to McKee Road at the south end.
Pedestrian, bus and bicycle infrastructure will be upgraded, as well as upgrades to streetscaping (planting trees, decorative touches, etc.)
Other public meetings are planned in the fall of 2018 to look at preliminary corridor design plans, and the spring of 2019, to look at final project plans, construction schedule, alternate routes and anticipated impact of construction.
Businesses and property owners along the corridor will also be invited to site-specific access and design meetings.