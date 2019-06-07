Motorists using a major intersection on the Far West Side will need to find alternate routes this weekend.
The Highway M (Pleasant View Road) and Highway PD (McKee Road) intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday so final paving work can be done, part of the massive expansion of Highway M between Madison and Verona.
Both highways will be blocked at intersections leading into the weekend work zone.
On the south stretch of Highway M, a hard barricade closure will be set up just north of the north Stony Ridge Circle access point, with staggered barricades placed near Cross Country Road to allow access for residents.
On the north stretch of Highway M, a hard barricade closure will be set up just south of Flagstone Drive, with staggered barricades placed at Mid Town Road to allow access for residents.
On the east stretch of Highway PD, a hard barricade closure will be set up near Meriter Way, with staggered barricades placed near High Point Road to allow access for residents.
On the west stretch of Highway PD, a hard barricade closure will be set up just east of the University Ridge Golf Course driveway, with staggered barricades placed near Woods Road to allow access for residents and to the golf course.
Portable message boards will be set up throughout the area, including the western part of the Beltline and Highway 18/151, to notify motorists of the closure.
The entire project is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 1.