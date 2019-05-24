A number of Downtown and West Side streets will be closed for a couple of hours Sunday morning for the running of the Run Madtown Half Marathon.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the race will start at 7 a.m. on Capitol Square. The last runner should come through the finish line on the square about three hours later.
The race route includes State Street, the UW-Madison campus, Monroe Street, the Arboretum and the Southwest Commuter Path.
Volunteers and police will be stationed at intersections along the route, so traffic can cross the route when there are gaps in the runners.
Officials urge motorists to avoid the race route area and use alternate routes.
On Saturday night, two twilight races, a 10K and a 5K, will be staged as part of the Run Madtown weekend, with the race routes basically using streets and paths on the UW-Madison campus.