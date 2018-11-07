The annual Madison Marathon and its sister run the half-marathon will disrupt traffic patterns in Madison on Sunday, with the race routes stretching from the UW-Madison campus to Warner Park.
The Traffic Engineering Division said drivers are encouraged to plan ahead if traveling around the race route, since crossing the route will only be permitted when there are sufficient gaps in runners.
The full marathon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday on Capitol Square, and the half marathon starts 10 minutes later, also on Capitol Square.
The full marathon will head out to the southwest past Lake Wingra and into the Arboretum, then north to the UW campus, back to Downtown and across the Isthmus, then north to Warner Park and beyond.
The half marathon goes a little bit west to the Kohl Center, then doubles back to the Isthmus, north to Warner Park and back to Capitol Square.
Both races end on the square.
The last runners are expected to cross the finish line at about 1:30 p.m.
Police will be all along the race routes, assisting traffic and stopping traffic when runners are arriving.
Metro Transit buses will be detoured as well.
Details of street closures and detours can be found online.