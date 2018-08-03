Motorists planning to use Main Street, or Highway M, on Verona's North Side will have to take another route all day Saturday.
The road, under construction to make it a four-lane highway, will be closed from Cross Country Road to McKee Road, or Highway PD, between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.
The closure is necessary so sanitary sewers can be installed.
The contractor could close the road from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, but the closure will only be on Saturday, barring any weather or scheduling changes.
Verona police said drivers should avoid the area and to pay attention to portable traffic message system boards along Highway M if there are any pending changes.
Local traffic will have access to Stony Ridge Circle only. A signed detour route will be in place.