A traffic lane that had been closed on Interstate 39/90 since Wednesday because of a huge number of potholes and pavement breaks was reopened early Friday morning.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the right lane reopened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, once repairs were completed by the Dane County Highway Department.
About two miles of pavement had been affected by the pavement problems, thanks to the freezing and thawing weather that has plagued the region for a couple of weeks.
Traffic was backed up for miles on southbound I-39/90 on Thursday, starting at the Beltline interchange. Ramps from Highway 12/18 to the southbound lanes also shut down to take traffic pressure off the backup.
That stretch of southbound I-39/90 is two lanes, but will be three lanes in 2020 as work continues on the massive rebuild of the highway between Madison and the Illinois state line.