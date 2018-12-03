Madison streets around the construction site for the UW-Madison Chemistry Building project are in lane closure and street closing mode, and some will be until spring.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said on Monday off-peak (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) lane closures started on University Avenue at Mills Street and will continue at that intersection through Dec. 11.
North Charter Street and North Mills Street are closed in both directions between University Avenue and Johnson Street, with a single southbound lane of traffic reopening on North Mills Street on Wednesday.
The westbound Metro bus stop at North Mills Street and University Avenue will be removed on Tuesday, and won't return until the project is completed in 2021.
Southbound Metro service will return to North Mills Street on Wednesday.
In late December to early January, a single southbound traffic lane will return to North Charter Street between University Avenue and Johnson Street, but the northbound side will remain closed, and Metro service will be back on southbound Charter Street.
In early to mid-January, North Mills Street will reopen to two-way traffic between University Avenue and Johnson Street, and northbound Metro service returns to North Mills Street.
During the spring, North Charter Street will be repaved between University Avenue and Johnson Street, and will fully reopen when paving is done.
Multi-day and peak-hour traffic impacts could happen on University Avenue at North Mills Street in late 2020 to early 2021, with traffic returning to normal on University Avenue once the Chemistry Building tower addition is completed.
The $133 million project started construction in September. The entire project, including renovations, should be finished later in 2021.