Traffic on northbound Verona Road will be shifted to the permanent lanes between Williamsburg Way and near the Raymond Road intersection early next week, as work continues on the massive rebuild of the major thoroughfare from the Beltline to the southwest.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said motorists should be alert to the lane shifts as well as to the work crews and equipment as the intersection work is completed.
Two traffic lanes in each direction remain open to traffic on Verona Road as well as on McKee Road, during daytime hours and on weekends.
Nightly lane closures are anticipated on the north and south lanes of Verona Road, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Work is continuing on removing the old lanes of Verona Road between Williamsburg Way and McKee Road, with the asphalt and concrete being stockpiled so it can be crushed and reused.
"We strive to recycle the old pavement and material for the new expanded lanes of Verona Road," said Steven Theisen, DOT project communications manager.
The Verona Road/Williamsburg Way intersection is partially closed until July, with only right turns allowed as crews build the overpass for Williamsburg Way traffic to go over Verona Road.
Work also continues on the Verona Road bridges going over McKee Road.
No nighttime lane closures are anticipated on McKee Road at this time in both the east and west lanes.