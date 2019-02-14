A little more than two miles of the outside lane of Interstate 39/90 south of the Beltline interchange is closed for emergency repairs, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The closing between the Highway 12/18 interchange (mile marker 142) and mile marker 145 is expected to cause significant delays on Thursday and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
The eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to southbound I-39/90 also is closed and traffic is detoured to southbound I-39/90 via Highway 73.
The section was closed Wednesday night due to numerous potholes that need repair, authorities said.
Updated travel information can be found by calling 511 or going to the Wisconsin 511 website.