Motorists in the Verona Road and McKee Road construction zone should plan for extra travel time this week, as lanes are scheduled to be closed at various times from Wednesday to Saturday.
The lane closures are needed for traffic shifts and remarking, so work crews can wrap up the 2018 highway construction season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
This week's first closure on Verona Road takes place from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes only, so traffic can be shifted onto the new northbound lanes between Williamsburg Way and Raymond Road.
Lane closures are set in the southbound lanes of Verona Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
One lane will be closed in each direction on Verona Road from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; and 6 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Daytime and nighttime closures are planned on McKee Road from Wednesday to Friday, near the Verona Road intersection.
Crews will be removing and replacing pavement markings on both the northbound and southbound lanes of Verona Road for the winter months, the DOT said.
This part of the overall project to rebuild Verona Road from the Beltline to McKee Road is considered phase 2 of stage 2, and should be finished by the summer of 2019.
Phase 3 of stage 2 starts in the spring of 2018, and shuld be finished in the fall of 2020.
The biggest overall change at the Verona Road/McKee Road intersection will be Verona Road going over McKee Road, and both roads expanding to six lanes.