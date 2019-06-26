Madison's main thoroughfare from the Beltline to Downtown will be closed for 24 hours this weekend on either side of Monona Terrace, for the Shake the Lake fireworks and festival.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said John Nolen Drive will be closed between South Broom Street and South Blair Street from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
South Broom Street will stay open to and from John Nolen Drive, and East Wilson and Williamson Streets will also remain open.
The festival starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks over Lake Monona are scheduled to go off at 10 p.m., with the festival ending once the fireworks show is completed.
The closure of John Nolen Drive will be extended to Olin Avenue at the south end of the closed street at 9:45 p.m., with that part closed until about 11:15 p.m.
The Downtown parking garages will be open and available to the public except for the Monona Terrace garage.
The Capital City bike trail going through the festival grounds will be closed from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with bicyclists required to walk their bikes through the event zone.
For more information about Shake the Lake, go online to https://shakethelake.org/