Janesville man killed after crashing into semi Friday morning, police say

A man from Janesville was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning after being thrown from his vehicle on Highway 14, Janesville police said.
The 48-year-old died after his SUV crossed the center line on Highway 14 near Polzin Road and crashed head-on into a semi around 5 a.m., Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement. The driver's SUV was in flames when first responders arrived to the scene.
The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old man from Albany was injured in the crash, Knudson said. Police do not expect any charges or citations to be issued related to the crash.