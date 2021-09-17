 Skip to main content
Janesville man killed after crashing into semi Friday morning, police say
A man from Janesville was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning after being thrown from his vehicle on Highway 14, Janesville police said. 

The 48-year-old died after his SUV crossed the center line on Highway 14 near Polzin Road and crashed head-on into a semi around 5 a.m., Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement. The driver's SUV was in flames when first responders arrived to the scene. 

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old man from Albany was injured in the crash, Knudson said. Police do not expect any charges or citations to be issued related to the crash. 

