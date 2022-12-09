'It's a mess': Here are live traffic conditions in the Madison area

Heavy snow was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Friday.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin on or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

There were numerous crashes and slide-offs across the area.

A State Journal reporter said “it’s a mess,” with cars stuck on hills and traffic moving so slow that it took 45 minutes to get from the Far West Side to Downtown.

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 39/90/94 were closed at mile marker 124 in northern Dane County after a semi jack-knifed about 9:30 a.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A semi crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 151 about 10 miles from the Iowa border closed the southbound lanes for more than three hours, DOT said.

The two right lanes were closed on the westbound Beltline west of Whitney Way after a crash about 7:45 a.m., and the scene took about 30 minutes to clear, DOT reported.

Metro Transit was detouring buses away from Observatory Drive on Friday due to the snow and slippery conditions.