Ironman Triathlon means road closures for Madison on Sunday

The Ironman Triathlon will mean road closures for Madison on Sunday, the city Traffic Engineering Division said.
The race features swimming in Lake Monona, bicycling in Dane County, and running in the Downtown and UW-Madison campus area. The race starts at 6:45 a.m. and lasts until about midnight.
Police will maintain local access across the route only when possible during gaps in the runners and bicyclists.
Bicycle route closures will last from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will involve these Madison streets:
• Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from East Lakeside Street to Monona Terrace
• East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive
• East Rusk Avenue from the Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.
• Rimrock Road ramps to and from the Beltline Highway
• Badger Road west of Rimrock Road
Run route closures will last from about 11 a.m. until midnight and are in
the map:
Close
20130908Ironman10-09082013163812
Athletes bike down the helix at Monona Terrace during Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman27-09082013163812
Runners make their way along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman17-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman05-09082013163812
Onlookers watch the 2.4 mile swim during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman04-09082013163812
Swimmers make their way in the 2.4 mile course of the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman24-09082013163812
A runner get water during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman02-09082013163812
Swimmers make their way in the 2.4 mile course of the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman26-09082013163812
A runner is greeted with hands along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
Tourism increases
Onlookers cheer on riders during the Ironman in September. The annual competition helped push direct tourism spending in Dane County to over $1 billion in 2013.
20130908Ironman18-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman11-09082013163812
Athletes head out for their 112 mile bike ride during Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman28-09082013163812
Jennifer Hanson, center, cheers on a friend as her son Makai Bates, 6, runs after the runner along Howard Temin Lakeshore Path during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman23-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman09-09082013163812
Athletes make their way to pick up bicycles in the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman20-09082013163812
Mike Fibiger of Denver cheers on cyclists along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman01-09082013163812
A para athlete make his way in the 2.4 mile swim in the Ironman competiton Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman19-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman03-09082013163812
Swimmers make their way in the 2.4 mile course of the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman21-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman29-09082013163812
A runners makes his way along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman22-09082013163812
Cyclists make their way along Old Sauk Pass Road during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman08-09082013163812
Athletes make their way to pick up bicycles in the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman06-09082013163812
Athletes make their way to pick up bicycles in the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman14-09082013163812
Volunteers and onlookers cheer on riders during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
20130908Ironman25-09082013163812
A runner get water during the Ironman competition Sept. 8, 2013. (Photo � Andy Manis)
