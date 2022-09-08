Ironman Triathlon means road closures for Madison on Sunday

The Ironman Triathlon will mean road closures for Madison on Sunday, the city Traffic Engineering Division said.

The race features swimming in Lake Monona, bicycling in Dane County, and running in the Downtown and UW-Madison campus area. The race starts at 6:45 a.m. and lasts until about midnight.

Police will maintain local access across the route only when possible during gaps in the runners and bicyclists.

Bicycle route closures will last from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will involve these Madison streets:

• Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from East Lakeside Street to Monona Terrace

• East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive

• Olin-Turville Court

• East Rusk Avenue from the Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.

• Rimrock Road ramps to and from the Beltline Highway

• Badger Road west of Rimrock Road

Run route closures will last from about 11 a.m. until midnight and are in the map: