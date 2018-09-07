The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 will be down to one lane Friday morning as crews continue sandbagging against floodwaters.
The lane closures were causing delays near Exit 106 in Columbia County, where traffic was stacked up for about four miles Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The sandbagging was expected to be wrapped up by noon, but on-ramps from Highway 33 to eastbound I-90/94 will remain closed, and the DOT says additional closures are likely this weekend on stretches of Interstate in Dane and Columbia counties as rivers continue to rise.
"It remains to be seen what closures we may have to implement from flooding," said DOT spokesman Michael Bie.
Water is expected to crest this weekend around the interchange of I-90/94 and I-39 near Portage. Highway 33 is expected to close west of Portage, and many county and local roads are already under water.
Delays are likely as weekend traffic volume increases. Interstate traffic peaks Sunday afternoon and evening.
Bie said motorists should pay attention this weekend and plan on using routes other than the Interstates.
An up-to-date list of state highways impacted by flooding can be found on 511wi.gov.