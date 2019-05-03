The rest area along the northbound side of Interstate 39/90 near Beloit will be closed for three days starting early Monday morning so work can continue on the big highway rebuilding project.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said rest area 22, about a mile north of the Illinois state line, will be closed from 3 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Work crews are pouring concrete for the widened I-39/90 northbound bridge over Colley Road, and are putting pipes under the northbound highway, prompting the shutdown of the rest area.
"Access at the I-43/Highway 81 interchange, or Exit 185 A-B, will remain open to all restaurants, gas stations and lodging," said Steven Theisen, project communications manager for the DOT.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, obey the reduced speed signs in the work zone and don't tailgate.
More information about travel in Wisconsin can be found on the state highway travel map, https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts