A traffic shift on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville will require the closing of several ramps starting Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all traffic on the Interstate will be shifted onto the new northbound pavement by Saturday morning, in the stretch of construction from Highway 11 (Avalon Road) to Highway 14 (Humes Road), or Exit 177 north to Exit 171.
Two traffic lanes will be open in each direction, with a median wall between the northbound and southbound lanes.
The ongoing construction on the massive rebuild of the Interstate will require ramps in the Janesville area to be shut down for a night or longer:
- The Highway 11/Avalon Road entrance ramp to northbound I-39/90 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to midnight.
- The Highway 11/Racine Street entrance ramp to northbound I-39/90 will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday.
- The Highway 14/Humes Road entrance ramp to southbound I-39/90 will be closed periodically from 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
- The I-39/90 southbound exit and entrance ramps to and from Highway 11/Racine Street will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
When all of the lanes are shifted to the northbound side, crews will work on expanding and rebuilding the southbound side in the work zone limits, as well as installing noise barriers along the southbound side between Highway 14/Humes Road and Highway 11/Racine Street.
The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 60 mph. This is from Kennedy Road just north of the Highway 26 interchange on Janesville's North Side, south to the Illinois state line in Beloit.
I-39/90 will have two lanes open in each direction during daytime hours and on weekends, but overnight single-lane closures should be expected from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
A full explanation of the construction can be found online at www.i39-90.wi.gov