Construction work begins Friday on a short stretch of Interstate 39/90 between two major interchanges in Janesville, a precursor to the massive rebuild of both interchanges that will take close to three years to complete.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the AmericInn, 3900 Milton Ave., in Janesville, so details can be talked about.
The Interstate will remain open during the work, with two traffic lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends.
The stretch of highway under construction runs from Kennedy Road north of the Highway 26 interchange at Exit 171A, south to the Highway 14 interchange at Exit 171B.
The two interchanges will be reconfigured as diverging diamond interchanges, similar to the Highway 11 interchange south of Janesville.
A collector/distributor lane system will also be constructed at the two interchanges, to separate high-speed through traffic from traffic merging on and off the main traffic lanes.
This will be similar to the I-39/90/94 interchange with Highway 151 in Madison.
The DOT said during the next few weeks, nightly lane closures and periodic overnight ramp closures are anticipated from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights, as crews prepare the southbound lanes to accommodate all traffic on the one side, two lanes in each direction separated by a barrier wall.
Work on the northbound lanes starts in April with traffic shifted over to the temporary lanes on the southbound side.
When the northbound expansion to three lanes is finished, all traffic will be put on the new pavement so work can start on the southbound side.
Both short- and long-term ramp closures are planned, including a four-month closure of the Highway 26 on ramp to the northbound Interstate, a one-day closure of the Highway 14 on ramp to the northbound Interstate and a two-day closure of the northbound Interstate off ramp to Highway 14.
Bridge demolition of the old Interstate bridges will require closure of roads underneath, with Highway 26 closed for three consecutive nights between mid-April and mid-May, Highway 14 closed for three consecutive nights in mid- to late may, and Kennedy Road closed under the Interstate for three to four months starting in early April.
Advanced notice of ramp closures will be made through the media and also on the project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/
For those not able to attend the public meeting on Tuesday, written comments regarding the project can be sent to Emmanuel Yartey of the DOT at emmanuel.yartey@dot.wi.gov.