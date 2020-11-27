 Skip to main content
Interstate 39/90 southbound near Beloit to close overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Interstate 39/90 southbound closure Beloit 12-1-20
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Anyone heading south from Wisconsin to Illinois overnight Tuesday into Wednesday won’t be able to use Interstate 39/90, as it will be closed near Beloit from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which is part of the reconstruction of the I-39/90 and Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange in Beloit, involves two miles of I-39/90 southbound from the Highway S/Shopiere Road interchange (Exit 183) to the I-43/Highway 81 interchange (Exit 185), DOT said.

Southbound drivers will exit the I-39/90 at the Highway S/Shopiere Road interchange and follow Shopiere Road south to the Hart Road intersection. Traffic will turn left onto Hart Road, connecting to I-43, then take I-43 south and re-enter I-39/90 southbound via the entrance loop ramp, DOT said.

The closure is required as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 southbound flyover ramp to I-43 northbound above I-39/90 southbound. This closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

Traffic on I-39/90 northbound will not be impacted.

For information on the I-39/90 project, email updates are available by registering at www.i39-90.wi.gov under the “Sign Up for Updates” tab.

