Commuters dealing with the massive rebuild of Highway M on the Far West Side should have a much better ride come November.
Officials said construction work started up again this week on the heavily-used corridor running from Verona north to Madison, with the project expected to be finished by Nov. 1.
The project is making Highway M into a four-lane street with a median, sidewalks, lighting and traffic signals, as well as underpasses at several of the key intersections so traffic isn't as hairballed up as it is now.
Work has mostly finished on some of the feeder and side roads including Raymond Road, while work on the two major connector streets, Highway PD and Mid-Town Road, resumes April 1, along with the continued work on retaining walls, sewers and pavement work on Highway M.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on Highways M, PD and Mid-Town Road, using existing travel lanes, with periodic flagging operations taking place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The Highway M project is one of several big digs going on in the Madison area this road construction season, which also includes the Verona Road project, the Interstate 39/90 project, the "hairball' intersection in Downtown Madison and the rebuild of East Johnson Street fronting Tenney Park.