I-39/90 southbound ramp to Beltline closing Tuesday for 27 hours, WisDOT says
Interstate 39/90, I-39/90 traffic, State Journal generic file photo

Traffic moves along Interstate 39/90 near Cottage Grove Road.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Drivers going south on Interstate 39/90 will not be able to use the westbound ramp of the Beltline between Nov. 2 and some of Nov. 3 due to a reconstruction project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. 

The closure of the ramp will last from 2 a.m. on Nov. 2 through 5 a.m. on Nov. 3, WisDOT said, and will include reducing I-39/90 southbound to two lanes between the I-94 and Beltline interchanges. 

Significant traffic jams are expected on the Interstate during the closure, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use signed detour routes and other alternatives routes.

I39 Map.png

Alternate routes are available via: 

  • Exit 132 north of Madison to travel south on Highway 51 
  • Exit 135A to East Washington Avenue to Highway 51/Stoughton Road 
  • Exit 138B to Highway 30 to Highway 51/Stoughton Road

The closure will allow construction crews to finish concrete paving on I-39/90 near the Beltline interchange, a reconstruction project slated for completion in mid-November, WisDOT said.

