I-39/90 southbound ramp to Beltline closing early Tuesday for 27 hours, WisDOT says

Drivers going south on Interstate 39/90 will not be able to use the ramp to the westbound Beltline between early Tuesday and Wednesday morning due to a reconstruction project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The closure of the ramp will last from 2 a.m. on Tuesday through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, WisDOT said, and will include reducing I-39/90 southbound to two lanes between the I-94 and Beltline interchanges.
Significant traffic jams are expected on I-39/90 during the closure, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use signed detour routes and other alternatives routes.
Alternate routes are available via:
Exit 132 north of Madison to travel south on Highway 51
Exit 135A to East Washington Avenue to Highway 51/Stoughton Road
Exit 138B to Highway 30 to Highway 51/Stoughton Road
The closure will allow construction crews to finish concrete paving on I-39/90 near the Beltline interchange, a reconstruction project slated for completion in mid-November, WisDOT said.
