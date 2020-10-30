I-39/90 Madison-Illinois expansion complete except for 3 interchange sections

The expansion of Interstate 39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line is complete except for interchanges at Madison, Janesville and Beloit, the state Department of Transportation said.

With the end of the 2020 construction season, about 40 miles of the 45-mile project will be finished.

DOT said that three lanes now are open each way between Highway S and Shopiere Road near Beloit and Highway 11/Avalon Road, south of Janesville; and for northbound I-39/90 between Highway 11/Avalon Road and Mount Zion Avenue in Janesville, with four lanes in this area to open with the completion of the Janesville interchanges next fall.

DOT also said that four lanes are open for I-39/90 southbound between Mount Zion Avenue and Highway 11/Avalon Road, while three lanes now are open each way on I-39/90 from Townline Road, north of Janesville, to the Rock River bridges near Edgerton and Newville.

The speed limit within thee completed sections returns to 70 miles per hour, while it remains 60 mph around the interchanges, where work will be completed by next fall.