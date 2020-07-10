You are the owner of this article.
I-39/90, Beltline interchange loop ramps closing until mid-October, DOT says

Interstate 39/90 Beltline interchange, State Journal generic file photo

The Interstate 39/90 interchange with the Madison Beltline is shown here. 

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Two loop ramps at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (Beltline) interchange will close Monday through mid-October, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The ramps are from I-39/90 southbound to eastbound 12/18 (Exit 142B) and westbound 12/18 to I-39/90 southbound (Exit 267A).

Motorists must use alternate routes, such as the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

Late next week, eastbound 12/18 will shift onto temporary widening lanes near I-39/90.

More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

 All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

