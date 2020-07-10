I-39/90, Beltline interchange loop ramps closing until mid-October, DOT says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two loop ramps at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (Beltline) interchange will close Monday through mid-October, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The ramps are from I-39/90 southbound to eastbound 12/18 (Exit 142B) and westbound 12/18 to I-39/90 southbound (Exit 267A).

Motorists must use alternate routes, such as the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

Late next week, eastbound 12/18 will shift onto temporary widening lanes near I-39/90.

More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.