I-39/90 expansion project resumes with work between Janesville and Edgerton, DOT says

I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Work is set to start on Interstate 39/90 south of the Highway 12/18 (West Beltline) interchange in Dane County, according to the state Department of Transportation.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Construction has resumed between Janesville and Edgerton on the project expanding Interstate 39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line, the state Department of Transportation said this week.

In the Rock County stretch between Kennedy Road near Janesville to south of the Rock River bridges near Newville, there are nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with backups and delays anticipated, DOT spokesman Steven Theisen said in a statement.

Early next week, all I-39/90 traffic will shift onto the new southbound concrete lanes between Edgerton and Janesville as crews reconstruct and expand the northbound side. There will be two lanes of traffic in each direction, with northbound and southbound traffic separated by a median barrier wall, Theisen said.

Crews also will be expanding northbound I-39/90 bridges spanning Townline Road, the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad crossing, County M, and Newville Road. Weather-permitting, bridge removals could begin next week, closing each side of the road for two days, Theisen said.

Townline Road is expected to be closed from mid-March until late April, County M from early April to mid-May, and Newville Road from late April to early June. Drivers will need to use alternate routes for those roads, with the signed detour for County M using Highway 59 and Highway 51, Theisen said.

The closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information can be found at the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

