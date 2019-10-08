Highway 14 under Interstate 39/90 in Janesville will close overnight two nights this week so crews can work on the new bridges of I-39/90, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Crews are setting girders for the new northbound I-39/90 bridge over Highway 14 so it will be closed 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
No left turns will be permitted from the I-39/90 exit ramps to Highway 14 (Exit 171B) to travel under the bridge.
Motorists must use alternate routes during the closures, such as the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A).
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, crews will pour concrete for the I-39/90 northbound bridge over Highway 26 on Thursday, with one lane closed on Milton Avenue northbound and southbound under the I-39/90 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The work operations and lane, road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, go to the I-39/90 project website and the I-39/90 project Facebook page.