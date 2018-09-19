Drivers normally using Highway Q to get from Middleton to Waunakee will need to use different roads starting Monday.
The stretch of Highway Q from Meffert Road south to Heron Trail will be closed to through traffic so the highway can be reconstructed, and the stretch won't reopen until mid-November.
The project calls for new asphalt pavement, on-street bike lanes, a passing lane at Balzer Road and a dedicated turn lane for eastbound Highway K traffic turning south onto Highway Q.
The suggested detour route uses Highway K, Highway 12, Airport Road and Century Avenue.
Highway Engineer Greggar Petersen of the Dane County Department of Public Works, Highway and Transportation said residents with driveway access to Highway Q in the construction zone will be allowed to use the highway, and access to the dog park, soccer field and compost facility will be maintained at all times.
Motorists may need to access the public facilities from the opposite direction while culverts are replaced on Highway Q.
Highway K will remain open to east-west traffic, but delays are expected as crews work to widen the road for the new turn lane from K onto Q.
Work on Highway K will be done at night to limit impact on traffic.