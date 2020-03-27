Highway PD is focus of final construction season for Verona Road project

Highway PD (McKee Road) from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive is the focus of the final construction season that started this month for the long-running Verona Road project.

Temporary traffic signals are being installed this week at the PD and Commerce Park Drive intersection, and street lighting is being removed in that stretch to accommodate future traffic staging, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Utilities also are being relocated along PD.

Construction on PD will be divided into four stages:

• Median work with temporary crossovers.

• Reconstruction of the eastbound side of PD with all traffic shifted to the westbound side.

• Reconstruction of the westbound side of PD with all traffic shifted to the new eastbound lanes.

• Concrete paving connections and restoration in the median.

During the work, two lanes will remain open each way on PD besides off-peak lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.