Highway PD is focus of final construction season for Verona Road project

Highway PD (McKee Road) from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive is the focus of the final construction season that started this month for the long-running Verona Road project.
Temporary traffic signals are being installed this week at the PD and Commerce Park Drive intersection, and street lighting is being removed in that stretch to accommodate future traffic staging, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.
Utilities also are being relocated along PD.
Construction on PD will be divided into four stages:
• Median work with temporary crossovers.
• Reconstruction of the eastbound side of PD with all traffic shifted to the westbound side.
• Reconstruction of the westbound side of PD with all traffic shifted to the new eastbound lanes.
• Concrete paving connections and restoration in the median.
During the work, two lanes will remain open each way on PD besides off-peak lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Permanent turn restrictions will be in place starting in early May at the PD, Nesbitt Road and Kapec Road intersection (see accompanying map). Right turns in and out are still permitted, as well as left turns from PD to the local roads.
However, left turns out and straight through driving will be eliminated to improve safety at the intersection. Stop signs will be placed on the local road with free-flow travel on PD.
In addition, crews will complete permanent pavement markings on Verona Road between PD and Raymond Road. Motorists are advised to be alert for weeknight lane closures on Verona Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
As has been done with the southbound Verona Road bridge over County PD, a polymer overlay will be placed on the northbound structure, which will reduce traffic to two lanes for about one week.
DOT said that “worker health and safety remains a priority” and it is monitoring local, state and federal guidance related to COVID-19.
The Verona Road project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
The public can stay informed on the Verona Road Project and register for weekly construction updates via email at www.VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov, and follow the project on Facebook.
