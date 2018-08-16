The under-reconstruction Highway M on the Far West Side will be closed Friday night to Saturday morning so more sewer work can be completed.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said Highway M, also known as Pleasant View Road, will be closed between McKee Road (Highway PD) north to Mid Town Road, from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
The closure is needed so underground storm sewer can be installed at the McKee Road intersection with Highway M.
Local traffic will have access to Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and Flagstone Drive.
The work is part of the massive rebuild of Highway M from Madison to Verona. The project is scheduled to be completed by November of 2019.