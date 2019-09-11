Highway M between Verona and Oregon will be closed for resurfacing from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The project is split into two portions: County M from Fish Hatchery Road (County D) to County MM in Oregon Sept. 16-Oct. 4, and County M between Fish Hatchery Road and Thousand Oaks Trail, just east of County PB near Verona Oct. 7-25.
Through traffic must use alternate routes such as Verona Road (Highway 18/151) and the Beltline.
Access will be maintained to area businesses and residences within the project.
Anyone can register for weekly construction updates via email on the Verona Road Project website, and information also is available at the project Facebook page.