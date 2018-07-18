A long stretch of a busy northwest Dane County highway will be getting a major upgrade in four years, and officials want the public's opinion about it.
About 10 miles of Highway 19, from Highway 12 in the town of Springfield west to Highway 78 in the town of Mazomanie, will be rehabilitated to improve safety and pavement conditions.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the project, the meeting on Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m. in the town of Berry hall, 9046 Highway 19, near Mazomanie.
Improvements to the two-lane highway include upgrading curves, replacing two bridges, widening shoulders and pavement resurfacing.
The public is encouraged to attend and to bring questions and comments to the DOT staff at the meeting.
For those not able to attend but want more information, contact project manager Lalitha Balachandran, 243-3383, or mail comments to Lalitha Balachandran, DOT, 2101 Wright St., Madison WI 53704.