Construction is expected to begin Tuesday on Highway 19 between River Road and the Interstate 39/90/94 interchange near Windsor, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The $10 million project will expand Highway 19 to four lanes, construct new bridges over the Yahara River, and reconstruct the River Road intersection into a roundabout.
Highway 19 will remain open to traffic during construction, which will be suspended in mid-November and resume March 31, with completion scheduled for November 2020.