{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 19, I-39/90/94 interchange, CT generic file photo

Highway 19 looking toward Interstate 39/90/94 on Wednesday, July 29, 2015. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES

Construction is expected to begin Tuesday on Highway 19 between River Road and the Interstate 39/90/94 interchange near Windsor, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The $10 million project will expand Highway 19 to four lanes, construct new bridges over the Yahara River, and reconstruct the River Road intersection into a roundabout.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Highway 19 will remain open to traffic during construction, which will be suspended in mid-November and resume March 31, with completion scheduled for November 2020.

0
0
0
0
0