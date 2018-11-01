Emergency repairs to a highway bridge and a recreational trail along Highway 14 in Mazomanie have been completed, much sooner than expected.
The Highway 14 bridge over Black Earth Creek on the east side of the village was heavily damaged during the historic rains and flooding in August, and the Wolf Run Trail located under the bridge was washed out.
Work on the bridge began Oct. 8 and wasn't expected to be completed until December.
The work included added protection to the bridge piers, the restoration of the slope under the bridge, repairs to a retaining wall and the restoration of the trail.
Gov. Scott Walker approved an emergency contract the week before work began with Edgerton Contractors, of Oak Creek, as the primary contractor. The project cost an estimated $736,600.
Two Highway 14 bridges in Black Earth heavily damaged by the massive flooding were closed to traffic following the Aug. 21 floods, and are under construction.
The work to replace the two Black Earth bridges started Sept. 17, with completion of the work expected in November.
The west bridge, near the Shoe Box store, should be open for traffic by mid-November, and the east bridge, near Highway Y, should open by late November.
The $2.8 million emergency contract was awarded to Kraemer North America in Plain as the primary contractor.